A Cold Wind All Day, Rain Chances Get Better

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Yesterday’s strong cold front has delivered without question our coldest day of the season so far. Temperatures are in the upper 30s across much of Texoma with north winds at 20 miles per hour. The result is wind chills in the upper 20s this morning. Rain is falling south toward Graham, Jacksboro and Bowie. That’s where the good rain chances will be today. Today’s highs will be in the upper 40s.
Rain chances get better tonight into Tuesday with widely scattered showers, perhaps heavy rain across Texoma. Tuesday is one of three days this week when rain chances are good, the other two being Thursday and Friday. With all the cloud cover an shower activity in the forecast, temperatures will remain below normal through the week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
