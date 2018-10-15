A Cold Wind All Day, Rain Chances Get Better

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Yesterday’s strong cold front has delivered without question our coldest day of the season so far. Temperatures are in the upper 30s across much of Texoma with north winds at 20 miles per hour. The result is wind chills in the upper 20s this morning. Rain is falling south toward Graham, Jacksboro and Bowie. That’s where the good rain chances will be today. Today’s highs will be in the upper 40s.