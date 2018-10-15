Episcopal Church confronts past role in sexual exploitation

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 1972 file photo, The Right Rev. Paul Moore Jr. arrives at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York to be installed as the 13th Episcopal bishop of New York. The Episcopal Church is acknowledging the power of the #MeToo movement by officially lamenting its past role in sexual exploitation. The church’s self-examination, which included a session at which first-person accounts of clergy abuse were read aloud by bishops, has been particularly dramatic in the Diocese of New York; it is now describing its most famous bishop, the late Paul Moore Jr., as a "serial predator." (AP Photo)