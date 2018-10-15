Faith Mission steps up to handle cold, wet weather

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The cold snap did not catch Faith Mission in Wichita Falls by surprise. The shelter has been handing out coats since the weekend. There is also a day room open for those who need to get indoors to escape the cold.
Faith Mission CEO, Steve Sparks said a few of the people they serve were shocked by the weather change but Faith Mission was ready to get to work at the first sign of a dip in temperatures.
“Because we know that cold weather can be very deadly. Not only can it be life threatening but it contributes to a lot of illness that we don’t want to see get started here in the shelter. So, we try to keep them warm and keep them dry as much as we possibly can," Sparks said.
Faith Mission also offers blankets and winter gear like gloves, socks, and wool caps. Sparks says those looking to help out can donate any of those items to the shelter on Travis Street. For those in need you can drop by on Mondays or Wednesdays for clothing days.
