Ken Nelson Jazz Band performance moved indoors

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - There has been a small change to one of the acts for the 2018 Parks & Recreation Outdoor Concert Series.
The show scheduled for Tuesday, October 16, has been moved indoors. Due to the possibility of inclement weather the show featuring the Ken Nelson Jazz Band will now take place in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall B inside the MPEC.
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m. For more information, you can call the Recreation Division at (940) 761-7490.
