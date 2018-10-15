League of Women Voters to host candidate forums tonight, Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls is hosting a series of candidate forums this week. LWV is a non-partisan civic organization that provides voters with un-biased information to help citizens cast more informed votes.
The first of two nights of candidate forums begins tonight, Monday, October 15, 2018, at 7 p.m. in the Wichita Falls City Council chambers on the first floor of Memorial Auditorium at 1300 7th Street.
Tonight will feature forums of County Commissioner, Pct. 4, the Wichita Falls City Mayor, and Wichita Falls City Councilor races. Tuesday night will feature forums for the U.S. Representative, District 13 race, and Wichita Falls Independent School District School Board races.
The public is invited to attend but if you do not want to get out in the cold weather the forums should be broadcast on Spectrum Cable channel 1300, according to the LWV’s Facebook page. For more information, you can call (940) 692-8498.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.