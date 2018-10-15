Man arrested for silently calling 911

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Sunday afternoon claiming he called 911 and not saying anything.
Police say Louis Hernandez, 55, has called 911 with no emergency nine times this year. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to a home on Covington for an unknown 911 call.
Dispatch told police someone called 911, did not say anything and hung up when dispatch tried to speak to them. When police arrived, they spoke with Hernandez and asked him if there was an emergency.
Officers said Hernandez said no. Police then asked him if he had called 911 and they said Hernandez told them he called even though there was no emergency because he “wanted to.”
Hernandez was arrested and charged with Silent or Abusive Calls to 911 Service. As of Monday morning, Hernandez was still in the Wichita County Jail.
