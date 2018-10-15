WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers has released a new Manhunt Monday suspect. Every week we team up with the WFPD and Crime Stoppers to help get wanted suspects behind bars.
These suspects should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. This week’s Manhunt Monday suspect is Issac Rios, 21, is wanted for Credit Card Abuse. Rios is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds.
If you know where he is you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.
