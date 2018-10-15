Mustangs lead after first 2 rounds of Midwestern State Invitational

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Team Leaderboard after Rd. 2
1. Midwestern State +8
2. Arkansas Fort-Smith +34
3. Texas A&M Commerce +36
4. UT Tyler +48
5. Texas A&M International +52
6. Lubbock Christian University +54
7. West Texas A&M +59
8. Cameron +60
9. Newman +61
10. Dallas Baptist +71
11. Midwestern State (B) +73
12. New Mexico Military Institute +92
Individual Leaderboard
1. Chance Craig (MSU Texas) -2
2. Clayton Meyers (MSU Texas) +1
3. Jake Doggett (MSU Texas) +2
4. Lucas McCubbin (Texas A&M Commerce) +3
5. Tucker Tovar (Arkansas Fort-Smith) +4
8. Garrett Leek (MSU Texas) +7
T11 Kolton Baber (MSU Texas) +9
T23 Kevin Teems (MSU Texas B) +13
T44 Keiton Hoster (MSU Texas B) +18
T48 Conrad Rafferty (MSU Texas B) +20
55 Pierson Farnell (MSU Texas B) +24
T58 Simon Ospina (MSU Texas B) +26
