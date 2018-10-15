Mustangs lead after first 2 rounds of Midwestern State Invitational

Midwestern State and the Wichita Falls Country Club hosts the Midwestern State Invitational for men's golf.
By Brian Shrull | October 15, 2018 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 6:57 PM

MSU Texas men's golf at Midwestern State Invitational

Team Leaderboard after Rd. 2

1. Midwestern State +8

2. Arkansas Fort-Smith +34

3. Texas A&M Commerce +36

4. UT Tyler +48

5. Texas A&M International +52

6. Lubbock Christian University +54

7. West Texas A&M +59

8. Cameron +60

9. Newman +61

10. Dallas Baptist +71

11. Midwestern State (B) +73

12. New Mexico Military Institute +92

Individual Leaderboard

1. Chance Craig (MSU Texas) -2

2. Clayton Meyers (MSU Texas) +1

3. Jake Doggett (MSU Texas) +2

4. Lucas McCubbin (Texas A&M Commerce) +3

5. Tucker Tovar (Arkansas Fort-Smith) +4

8. Garrett Leek (MSU Texas) +7

T11 Kolton Baber (MSU Texas) +9

T23 Kevin Teems (MSU Texas B) +13

T44 Keiton Hoster (MSU Texas B) +18

T48 Conrad Rafferty (MSU Texas B) +20

55 Pierson Farnell (MSU Texas B) +24

T58 Simon Ospina (MSU Texas B) +26

