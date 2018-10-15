New fish cleaning station coming soon to Lake Wichita

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Soon fishermen will be able to clean what they catch at Lake Wichita. The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee bought a new fish cleaning station and has plans to install it by the end of November.
It is part of the Kemp Street boat ramp expansion project the non-profit has been working on for years.
“We’re getting this in while we can, and preparing for the future of our great lake for another 100 years,” Tom Lang, a Lake Wichita advocate said.
The fish cleaning station is estimated to cost more than $18,000. It was paid for using grant money from the Texas Parks Wildlife Department and a matching grant from the Arconic foundation.
Lang said he wants to build it before the grant money reaches its expiration date.
“Giving the timing on the grants, it was important to go ahead and get the fish cleaning station put in even though we’re still working on the final construction plans for the boat ramp and things," Lang said.
Once it is built, fishermen could clean their catch and will not have to worry about any waste.
“This unit has a grinder in it so all the inedible parts of the fish would be ground up and disposed [of] properly so there’s not a pile of fish carcasses sitting around stinking up the area," Lang said.
Lang said he hopes it becomes a gathering place for fishermen to meet.
“We’re really excited about the social interaction you’ll see there," Lang said. “People coming off the lake and sitting there cleaning there catch and folks when the trail goes through there they’ll go jogging by and say ‘hey, how was the fishing today?’”
The non-profit received more than $200,000 in donations during Texoma Gives to help it match its two Texas Parks and Wildlife grants worth more than $1 million. Those grants expire in July of 2019 and June of 2021 but can be extended a year if some progress is made.
