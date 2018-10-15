Several events impacted by possibility of inclement weather

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Several events have been postponed due to expected inclement weather in the Texoma area.
The Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament has been postponed. The new date for the golf tournament has been announced as Friday, November 16, with a shotgun start at Noon.
The Ken Nelson Jazz Band performance has been moved indoors. The show was suppose to take place on Tuesday, October 16, as part of the 2018 Parks & Recreation Outdoor Concert Series.
Due to the possibility of inclement weather the show will now take place in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall B inside the MPEC. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m.
The A League of Our Own Children’s Miracle Network All-Star Game has been postponed until spring 2019. The softball game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 16, at the Sunrise Optimist Softball Complex in Wichita Falls.
It is an annual event where community members step up to the plate in support of the Children’s Miracle Network and United Regional Health Care Systems. It appears the event may be moved to sometime in April 2019.
