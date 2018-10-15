Wichita Falls Farmers Market moves to winter hours

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Farmers Market in downtown Wichita Falls has moved to winter operating hours. Last week was the last week to take advantage of the Tuesday and Thursday operating hours.
Now, the Farmers Market will only be open on Saturdays at 713 Ohio. You can grab your favorite fruits, vegetables, or other goods from local farmers and businesses between 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the winter.
For more information about the Wichita Falls Farmers Market, click here.
