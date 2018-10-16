City partnership with Work Services Corporation for maintenance work continues

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Since 1981 Work Services Corporation has provided services and maintenance to the City of Wichita Falls.
That partnership will continue after the city council passed a resolution to spend $100,100 to renew their contract on Tuesday.
Deputy City Manager Jim Dockery said it’s a good program for both sides because Work Services Corporation is able to provide more jobs for people with mental and physical disabilities, and the city is getting some of their maintenance taken care of at a reasonable price.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.