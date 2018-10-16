Cold, Rainy Tuesday. Temperatures Slow to Warm

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be rainy and cold with temperatures in the 40s all day. The good news is, today won’t be as windy as Monday was. Scattered showers will lift north across Texoma through the day with the best rain chances coming this morning. Unlike Monday, we probably won’t see sunshine this afternoon. Therefore temperatures will remain in the upper 40s.
As mentioned previously, the average high temperature for this week in October is 77 degrees. Highs will be 20 to 25 degrees below normal through Thursday. Rain chances remain with us through Friday with the best chances coming Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon. There is some hope that good rain chances will end before Friday football games get underway.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
