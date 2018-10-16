Community service organizations receive money from City of WF

City council unanimously passed a vote for the organizations to receive the funding.
By Alex Achten | October 16, 2018 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 5:24 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Some local organizations are getting funding from the City of Wichita Falls as part of its yearly outside agency funding.

On Tuesday, the city council passed a resolution allowing a handful of groups to get money for upcoming projects and fundraisers. Here is a complete list of organizations receiving money and how much.

Helen Farabee Regional Centers - $100,000

Teen Court - $7,250

Child Care Incorporated (Operations) - $129,559

Senior Citizens Services of North Texas (Meals on Wheels) - $55,525

Christmas in Action - $75,000

Early Head Start (Lighting) - $6,839

Community Health Care System (HVAC) - $54,000

Child Care Inc. (HVAC Replacement) - $26,280

First Step (Dishwasher/Security Improvements) - $25,000

Wichita Falls Arts Alliance - $86,500

River Bend Nature Works - $4,500

Fantasy of Lights Basketball Tournament - $6,500

