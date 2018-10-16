Downtown WF Steering Committee extended one year

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Downtown Wichita Falls Steering Committee has been hard at work the last year and a half trying to help revitalize the district.
Now, they will get an additional year to see their work come to fruition.
On Tuesday, the city council passed a resolution extending the committee for a year so they can oversee the city’s implementation of their recommendations to staff in September.
Director of Community Development Dana Schoening said it should take the city about nine months to a year to get all the work done.
"I'm really looking forward to working with those folks and really getting down and getting my hands dirty with everybody and coming up with something that's going to improve the downtown," Schoening said.
Some of the implementations include parking solutions, streetscaping 8th Street from Scott Avenue to Indiana Avenue, as well as changing some of the zoning and regulations.
Schoening said the downtown revitalization project is a valuable asset to the city and one they can hang their hat on being unique and beneficial.
