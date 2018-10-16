Election Day: When & where to cast your ballot

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Early voting for the Tuesday, November 6, 2018, Election Day begins on Monday.
Voters in Wichita County will be able to vote at any of the following locations from Monday, October 22 through Friday, November 2.
Wichita Co. Courthouse - 900 7th Street - Room 139
Monday, October 22 - Friday, October 26 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 28 - Noon to 5 p.m.
Monday, October 29 - Friday, November 2 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 2 Building - 102 W College in Burkburnett
Monday, October 22 - Friday, October 26 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 28 - Noon to 5 p.m.
Monday, October 29 - Friday, November 2 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wichita Co. Tax Office Substation - 400 N Wall Street in Iowa Park
Monday, October 22 - Friday, October 26 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 27 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 28 - Noon to 5 p.m.
Monday, October 29 - Friday, November 2 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Home Depot - 3705 Kell Blvd in Wichita Falls
Monday, October 22 - Friday, October 26 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 27 - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, October 28 - Noon to 5 p.m.
Monday, October 29 - Friday, November 2 - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sikes Senter Mall - 3111 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls
Monday, October 22 - Friday, October 26 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 27 - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, October 28 - Noon to 5 p.m.
Monday, October 29 - Friday, November 2 - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Commissioner 4 Building - 2023 SH 25 N in Electra
Monday, October 22 - Friday, October 26 - 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, October 29 - Friday, November 2 - 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
*Closed On Weekends
*Closed from Noon to 1 p.m. for Lunch Break.
In August, the Wichita Falls City Council passed an ordinance authorizing city races to be held at the county’s polling locations.
Following elections in May 2018, the Wichita Falls ISD and surrounding districts told local officials they would no longer allow voting to take place on their campuses due to safety concerns.
Due to this, voters will be able to cast their ballot on election day at any of the 26 voting centers that were selected by the Wichita Co. Commissioners Court in August. A list of those centers can be found below.
Election Day Voting Centers
Allendale Baptist Church 4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls
New Hope Presbyterian, 2201 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls
Western Hills Baptist, 5107 Ridgecrest Dr, Wichita Falls
Faith Lodge #1158, 3503 Kemp Blvd, Wichita Falls
First Christian Church 3701 Taft Blvd Wichita Falls
Kamay VFD 8537 SH 258 W Kamay
Texas Highway Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy Wichita Falls
Wesley United Methodist, 1526 Weeks ST, Wichita Falls
First Baptist Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett Rd, Wichita Falls
Legacy Church of God, 1420 TX-11 Loop, Wichita Falls
Cameron Gardens VFD 153 FM 1740 Wichita Falls
Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg., 102 W College Burkburnett
New Harvest Church, 1401 Red Fox Rd, Wichita Falls
Tenth & Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th St, Wichita Falls
Kemp Sunnyside Center, 405 Walnut, Wichita Falls
Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11 Wichita Falls
First Baptist Family Center 300 W Park Iowa Park
Faith Baptist Church, 411 S Wall, Iowa Park
Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith Wichita Falls
Jefferson Baptist Church, 401 Jefferson St., Wichita Falls
First Assembly of God 3101 McNiel Wichita Falls
Faith Baptist, 3001 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls
Life Tabernacle Church,4350 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls
Floral Heights United Methodist Church, 214 10th St., Wichita Falls
Haws RD Community Church,2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park
First United Methodist Church, 1107 Bailey, Electra
Again, voters will be able to cast their ballot at any of the above locations on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, for local, state, and national races.
Below is a look at the sample ballot for the election.
