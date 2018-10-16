Good News: WF Man Helps Hurricane Michael Victims

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
A man serving at Sheppard Air Force base is heading to Florida, to help Hurricane Michael victims get back on their feet.
Gabriel Doering is taking dry goods, ready to eat meals, even chainsaws to help clear fallen trees.
He said after being stationed in the Florida panhandle for 3 years he feels like it's his duty to help former neighbors.
“A lot of them are 60 to 70 years old and can’t really get out. They are doing the best they can, but we are trying to get them where they can actually get out to their medical appointments and things like that,” said Gabriel Doering.
He plans on leaving Tuesday morning to help those impacted.
Doering said he wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this without the help of fellow airmen and his wife,Holly, who is in the U.S.A.F. Key Spouse Program.
