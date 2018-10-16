League of Women Voters publishes voter guides online

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Voters Guide can now be downloaded from the League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls website.
Click here for a printable copy voters can bring with them into the voting booth. The printed Voter Guide booklets will be available in the next few days.
The nonpartisan organization also has a new program in Wichita Falls called Vote411.org.
It is a site where voters can enter their address and get their personal ballot showing only the candidates they will be voting for on election day.
Also new this election, there will be voting centers in Wichita County on election day. Any voter can cast their ballot at any voting center on Election Day.
Early voting begins on Monday, October 22 and ends on Friday, November 2. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.
For a closer look at early voting and Election Day polling locations and more, click here. A look at the voters guide can be found below.
