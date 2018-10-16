As NBA season opens, is it Warriors-Celtics when it ends?

SPEAKING OF THE ROCKETS: They added a likely future Hall of Famer to a team that just won a league-high 65 games, but it's hard to know just how much Carmelo Anthony will help the Rockets — or if he will help at all. He comes off his worst season in Oklahoma City and didn't thrive playing for Mike D'Antoni in New York. But his outside shooting seems a natural fit with the Rockets, especially with the open looks Harden and close friend Chris Paul should set up for him.