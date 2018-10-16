Pair arrested for alleged abuse of toddler in Clay Co.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A man and woman from Dean have been booked into the Clay County Jail for Injury to a Child.
According to court documents, on Monday, October 15, a two-year-old girl was brought to the emergency room at the Clay County Memorial Hospital around 9:40 p.m.
The child was not conscious and had severe bruising on her head and body, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Hospital staff called the Clay County Sheriff's Office to alert deputies to the developing situation.
Deputies spoke with Joshua Fulbright, 23, and Sarah Newsom, 23, and it was determined that Fulbright hit the child with his right hand causing a large bruise on the left side of her head on Thursday, October 11.
Court records claim the child also suffered from several bruises on her head, arms, and back. Fulbright told deputies Newsom was in the same room when he hit the toddler at a home in Dean.
Fulbright said a day after he hit the toddler she began having seizure-like behavior and was throwing up several times a day, according to the Clay Co. Sheriff's Office.
Newsom admitted to slapping the child routinely and causing a large scratch to the left side of the toddler's neck to bring her out of the seizure behavior, according to deputies.
The toddler then became unconscious which caused the pair to bring the child to the hospital. The toddler was taken to Cook Children's Hospital for medical treatment.
Both Fulbright and Newsom were charged with one count of Injury to a Child. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.
