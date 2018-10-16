P.E.T.S. Hounds Habitat Project

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
With Texoma once again seeing extreme temperatures, P.E.T.S. has teamed up with the gracious Dairy Farmers in Windthorst in an effort to help of durable large dog shelters.
Crews use empty barrels to make the shelters. They clean them up, cut an entrance, and drill a hole in the back for drainage, stabilize them with a wood anchor and stuff them with straw.
It’s called the Hounds Habitat Project, but they also collect Styrofoam containers and convert them to shelters for feral/free-roaming cats. Shelters they will have ready to pass out by October 29th.
While organizers say the best place for animals would be in your home when severe weather hits, they make the shelters so people who don't have that option at least have something that their pet can crawl into to protect them from the elements.
If you have barrels or Styrofoam containers, please give the clinic a call at 940.723.PETS (7387).
Someone will come pick them up and turn your trash into a life-saving treasure for pets in need.
If you are in need of a shelter the P.E.T.S. clinic is located at 500 Wichita St. in Wichita Falls. Shelters are always free.
