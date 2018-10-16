Toddler dies from stabbing, cooked in oven in MS; woman arrested

SHAW, MS (RNN) - Police discovered the body of 20-month-old girl who had been stabbed and then baked in an oven when they responded to a Mississippi home Monday.
Bolivar County, MS, Sheriff Kelvin Williams told WTVA a woman was taken into custody in connection with the killing. Police did not release the identity of the suspect or the victim.
Emergency dispatchers received the call around 7 p.m.
Williams said the girl's body was being sent for an autopsy, WTVA said. The pathologist would determine whether the child was alive before being put in the oven.
No formal charges had been filed against the suspect by early Tuesday. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Crime Lab are assisting in the investigation.
