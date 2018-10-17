After storm shuts down radio stations, 2 hosts carry on

In this Sept, 2, 2017 photo provided by Sean Streeter, he takes a selfie with Tiffany Dunning, left, at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Fla. Even though their radio station has shut down, the radio hosts are keeping Florida Panhandle residents informed on their Facebook page about where to find food, ice and medicine in the wake of Hurricane Michael's destruction. (AP Photo/ Hand Out by Sean Streeter) (Sean Streeter)