AP FACT CHECK: Trump misses on storms, science, clean air

But looking at just major hurricanes that hit the United States is not the right way to gauge their activity. That's because the U.S. coastline is such a small fraction of the overall Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, where hurricanes brew and at times hit other countries, scientists said. Looking at just those hurricanes "is like using how much it rained in your region on a given week as a measure of how much it rained across the entire country," said Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe.