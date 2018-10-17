Bingo, Bags and Badges a big win for organizers

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Organizers say the first annual Bingo, Bags and Badges event was a giant success.
Around $36,000 was raised during the Saturday event.
The show featured law enforcement officers from Wichita to Archer County exchanging their badges for handbags to event to raise more for Patsy’s House.
“Our goal at Patsy’s House is to provide healing for children who have been abused through the forensic interview counselling and any other service the child and their non-offending family members may need," Denise Roberts the non-profit’s executive director said.
Roberts said she wants to make it an annual event and added it will be held again next October.
