Chilly and rainy weather continues

It will continue to feel like December in Texoma as we end the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s through Thursday and near 60 by Friday. The average high in December is 54 degrees. The average high for October is 77. The good news is we should be back in the 70s just in time for the weekend. All sports activities should be good to go on Saturday with less rain in the forecast. Rain chances are still at 50% Wednesday and Thursday. Some light isolated showers will continue to stick around through Friday.