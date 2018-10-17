Clouds and Fair Rain Chances Remain in the Forecast Next 48 Hours

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Because our weather pattern isn’t changing much this week, neither is the forecast. Today will play out much like Tuesday with cloudy skies, cool temperatures and a chance of showers later in the day. Today’s high temperature will be in the mid 50s.
By the way the record high for today is 102, the latest in the calendar year we’ve seen triple digit highs. The average high is 77.
Cloudy skies and good rain chances stay with us through Friday morning. Its possible that Jacksboro and Graham could see a two or three inches of rain over the next 48 hours. Rain will be gone before Friday night football games get underway. Saturday’s forecast continues to promise sunshine and warmer temperatures.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
