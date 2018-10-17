Democrat Julian Castro says he’ll ‘likely’ run in 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, right, walks down the main concourse during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. Castro, a Democrat, says he'll "likely" seek the presidency in 2020 after months of signs that former President Barack Obama's housing secretary is preparing for a White House run. Castro told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, that the Democratic nomination is a wide-open race and says voters are open to considering new faces.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File) (AP)