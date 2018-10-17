Eye on Health: Seasonal Allergies

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Ashley Bowen with CommunityMed Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic joined us live in our studios for the Eye on Health segment on Tuesday.
Bowen said this is the time on year we enjoy pleasant temperatures, outdoor sporting events, and take advantage of things like fall festivals.
But in north Texas, children and adults can experience some of the worst seasonal allergies. Bowen says humidity can play a role and winds can easily pick up tree pollen.
The humidity is north Texas is often so heavy that people, who have never had problems with allergies before, suddenly develop symptoms or even allergic asthma in their 50s or 60s.
Bowen says in addition to the climate, things like mold, animal dander, dust, food, insect stings, and medications can trigger allergies. But this is also a time of the year where sickness is going around.
Be sure to check with your doctor to make sure your allergies are not a sign of something more.
