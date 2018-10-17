Local group raises awareness for the blind

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Around 50 people came out Wednesday for an event to raise awareness for blind and disabled individuals.
The White Cane Day one mile walk and picnic was held at the Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind, a non-profit whose focus is on employing and empowering the blind and visually impaired community.
The group says the goal was to raise awareness about blindness and how the blind can live and work independently while giving back to their communities.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.