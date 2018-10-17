MSU hosts Networking Career Fair

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Midwestern State University Career Management Center hosted a Networking Career Fair on Wednesday.
The event featured opportunities to visit with 21 different companies and discuss full-time employment as well as available internships.
Deep dive sessions allowed participants to learn more about individual companies and workplace expectations.
The Career Management Center routinely hosts career fairs and offers additional resources for students and alumni on its webpage.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.