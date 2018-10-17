MSU Texas men’s golf takes home Midwestern State Invitational team and individual titles

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Chance Craig claimed his first collegiate win in dominating style Tuesday in the Midwestern State Invitational at Wichita Falls Country Club.
The senior from Llano carded a tournament high 14 birdies finishing the tournament with two personal best rounds going 67 in the second round and 66 in the final round after firing a 73 in the opener to win by five strokes over teammate Jake Doggett.
Craig, who logged birdies on 10 different holes, matched former teammate Jared Baker for the second best low 54-hole total in program history with a 7-under 203. Only former All-American Derek Oland was better (to par) going 13-under to win the West Florida Argonaut Invitational in 2014.
He becomes the fourth MSU Texas golfer to win the home invitational joining Santiago Gomez (2012), Oland (2013) and Trip Hobson last season.
Craig had plenty of help from the rest of the Mustangs, who logged team totals of 291, 285 and 279 for a 3-over, 54-hole total of 855 to win by 34 strokes over Arkansas-Fort Smith (889/+37) and Texas A&M-Commerce (889/+37).
The team 54-hole total is the fifth best in program history and the Mustangs second lowest in nine renditions of the MSU Invitational falling just a stroke shy of last season’s winning total of 854. MSU Texas also won its invitational in 2012.
Sophomore Jake Doggett carded five birdies including three straight on Holes 8-10 to close the final round with a career low 67 (-4). The Hutto High School product logged scores of 70 and 74 in the first two rounds to finish with a 2-under total of 211.
Doggett boasts three scores in the 60s this season has been par-or-better in five of his nine tournament rounds.
Senior Clayton Meyers tied for third with consistent scores of 72, 71 and 72 for a 2-over total of 215, while freshman Garrett Leek also notched a Top 10 showing tallying scores of 76, 73 and 74 for a 10-over total of 223.
Fellow freshman Kolton Baber tied for 17th with scores of 76, 75 and 77 for a 15-over total of 228.
Sophomore Conrad Rafferty paced the MSU Texas' Maroon squad with a final round, 1-over 72 to tie for 37th with a 21-over, three-round total of 234 to tie with sophomore Keiton Hoster.
Senior Kevin Teems tied for 41st with a 22-over total of 235, while freshman Pierson Farnell (241/+28) and junior Simon Ospina (251/+38) closed tied for 51st and 63rd, respectively.
Overall, the Maroon team finished 10th with a 54-hole team total of 942 (+90).
The Mustangs compete in the Cameron Invitational next week at The Territory Golf Club in Duncan, Okla.
TEAM LEADERBOARD
1 Midwestern State 291-295-279 855 +3
T2 Arkansas-Fort Smith 305-297-287 889 +37
T2 Texas A&M-Commerce 305-299-285 889 +37
4 UT Tyler323-293-292 908 +56
T5 West Texas A&M 311-314-290 915 +63
T5 Texas A&M Int.309-313-293 915 +63
7 Cameron (Okla.) 320-308-297 925 +73
8 Lubbock Christian 321-301-307 929 +77
9 Newman (Kan.)322-307-306 935 +83
10 Midwestern State (B) 333-308-301 942 +90
11 Dallas Baptist 333-306-311 950 +98
12 NM Military Inst. 337-323-296 956 +104
INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD
1 Chance Craig, Midwestern State 73-67-66 206 -7
2 Jake Doggett, Midwestern State 70-74-67 211 -2
T3 Clayton Meyers, Midwestern State 72-71-72 215 +2
T3 Lucas McCubbin, Texas A&M-Commerce 74-71-70 215 +2
5 Tucker Tovar, Arkansas-Fort Smith 75-71-73 219 +6
6 Parker Jennings, Arkansas-Fort Smith 75-75-72 222 +9
T7 Garrett Leek, Midwestern State 76-73-74 223 +10
T17 Kolton Baber, Midwestern State 76-75-77 228 +15
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.