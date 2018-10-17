Oldest fossils on Earth? New look finds might just be rocks

FILE - In this July 2012 photo provided by Laure Gauthiez, scientists Vickie Bennett, Allen Nutman and Clark Friend examine rocks in Greenland. A new study says what were billed as the oldest fossils on Earth may just be some rocks. Two years ago, a team of Australian scientists, including Nutman, found odd structures in Greenland that they said were partly a leftover from microbes that lived on an ancient seafloor. The tiny structures were said to be 3.7 billion years old. But different researchers concluded in a study published Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, that the structures were likely not fossils. The Australian scientists defended their work. (Laure Gauthiez/The Australian National University via AP, File) (Laure Gauthiez)