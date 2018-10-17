Safe Kids Halloween is set for Tuesday, October 30

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - We are hosting our annual Safe Kids Halloween event at the end of this month.
We want you and your children to dress up in your best costumes and head out to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center on Tuesday, October 30.
From 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. children with special needs will be allowed into the building first to trick-or-treat with several vendors.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. general admission will be allowed into the building. The fun will continue until 8 p.m. We will have face-painting, bounce houses, and pony rides in addition to the trick-or-treat fun.
If you are interested in being a vendor this year you can call (940) 322-6957 to request a vendor form. Bring out your family and enjoy this free event.
