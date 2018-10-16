Texas boy donates over $11,000 to deputy’s family

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The outpouring of support from the community for the family of fallen Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputy Brad Jimmerson continues.
A Douglass fifth grader is providing a lesson of generosity which serves all ages.
Skeet Adams made the mature decision to donate his Pineywoods Fair premium sale money he got for a pen of rabbits to Deputy Jimmerson's family and fiancee.
And it was no small amount.
Word quickly got around about the sale Saturday night. When it was all over, more than $11,000 was raised.
Skeet explains his decision and recalls how it led to one bid after another.
“Him and his girlfriend, Tiffany, were supposed to get married. I forgot when, but pretty soon,” Skeet replied. “And so, she’s probably really sad. And his family is probably really sad, so I was going to donate some to them. It was like $4,000, but then everyone started pitching in, like a thousand, 200, 500, and then it was like $11,000 and something. I think $11,600 something.”
Adults are touched by Skeet’s decision to donate not some, but all of the money.
“Based of what I see of this community and these parents, he’s indicative of the character displayed here and we’re very proud of him,” said Douglass Elementary principal Phil Gersbach.
Skeet’s father, Jesse Adams is more than proud od his son.
“This is bigger than me and Skeet," Jesse said. "This is about our community, our school, how we’re raising our children these days. It’s amazing he stepped up.”
Skeet turns 11 in two weeks and has his sights set on raising a pig next year for the fair. A person donated the animal that Skeet would have bought with this year’s sale money. Skeet says he’s learned when a person does something nice, the favor is often returned in one way or another.
