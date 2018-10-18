Bowman VFD cancels Haunted Hay Ride due to weather

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The consistent rain has washed out a fundraising event for a local volunteer fire department.
Bowman Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Strenski posted to Facebook on Thursday afternoon that the 2nd Annual Haunted Hay Ride was being canceled.
In the post, Strenski said the department hoped the rain would stop to ensure the event could still take place but it just kept coming down. Due to the field conditions, the department cannot set up its scares without tearing up the land they planned to use thanks to a local rancher.
Strenski said they would not threaten the livelihood of the local rancher that graciously offered their land to be used for the fundraiser. Strenski thanked their sponsors and said the event would take place next fall.
