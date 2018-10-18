Catholic Charities to host Veteran Roundtable Discussion today

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Catholic Charities Fort Worth - Northwest Campus is hosting a Veteran Roundtable Discussion on Thursday, October 18.
The event is taking place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls in the activity hall at 1501 9th Street. Food and drinks will be provided.
It is taking place from noon to 1:30 p.m. It will be a space where veterans can speak about their current needs and additional services that could be helpful in this area.
