Church hosts first Trunk-or-Treat event on Wednesday evening

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The first ever Trunk-or-Treat event hosted by First Christian Church in Wichita Falls on Wednesday evening.
The Halloween event was hosted by the Wichita Falls Housing Authority. Dozens of families showed up in costumes to grab some candy and play some games.
“It [has] been amazing the amount of people we’ve seen come in and the amount of kids. It [has] just been very surprising and wonderful. It [has] been wonderful,” Director of Children’s Ministry Claire Baer said.
Organizers were encouraged by the turnout and hope to host this event again next year.
