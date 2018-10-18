Gas prices down this week in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Gas prices are down in Wichita Falls this week.
According to AAA Texas, gas prices in Wichita Falls are averaging at $2.62 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is two cents less than last week but 35 cents more than this time last year.
The cheapest price at the pump we found in Wichita Falls is $2.50 at the Murphy USA and Alon gas stations on the north side of town.
The statewide average in Texas is $2.63 which is four cents less than last week but 36 cents more than this time last year.
