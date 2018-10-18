Goodyear blimp visits Lawton

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Goodyear blimp is parked for the night after giving rides to Goodyear employees, their families, and a few VIP guests.
It arrived in Lawton just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon and spent the day flying over the city.
One of the first people to go up today says he’s been with Goodyear for over three decades and was surprised to hear he was going to get to ride. “It’s a once in a lifetime adventure. I’ve been out here 35 years, I’ve seen it several times but to be able to be drawn to get to ride on it...it’s spellbinding I guess you could say,” said Goodyear associate Ken Bryan.
The blimp is going to be flying over Lawton Thursday from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
The blimp rides are full and not open to the public, but if you go to the Goodyear plant, you can see it take off and get pictures with it in the background from afar.
The blimp leaves on Friday to go to California.
