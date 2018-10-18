More Clouds Than Rain Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be basically a rerun of Wednesday with cloudy skies, cool temperatures and occasional light rain. Temperatures be in the 50s much of the day. The chance of more meaningful, measurable rain comes tonight into Friday morning when heavier rain becomes a bigger part of the forecast. Rain chances will remain good into Friday afternoon. We’re fairly confident most of the rain will be gone by Friday evening, but its possible showers may linger in north Texas as high school football games get underway.
The nicest weather over the next 5 days comes Saturday with sunshine and highs near 70, though the day could start with fog. Sunday will be nice as well with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Our next chance of rain might come from another tropical storm making landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico Tuesday into Wednesday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
