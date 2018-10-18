Mother smuggles contraband into jail inside child’s diaper

NEW YORK (WABC/CNN) - New video is sparking concerns about inmates sneaking contraband inside Rikers Island.
The surveillance from the April incident shows a visitor handing her daughter over to an inmate, and quite possibly something more.
"It's very frustrating, because we know what they're doing and we know who they are," said Elias Husamudeen, the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association president.
Inmates at Rikers Island go to great lengths to have visitors bring them contraband, oftentimes stashing the illegal goods inside their body cavities.
“They not only smuggle in drugs in these balloons, they also smuggle in razors and weapons inside these balloons,” Husamudeen said.
The video, he said, shows a slick transfer of contraband.
A female visitor is holding her daughter in her arms, then at one point reaches in her own pants.
Husamudeen said she takes something out, slips it in her little girl's pants and then hands her to the inmate. Within seconds, Husamudeen said the inmate reaches in the child's pants, removes the alleged contraband and stashes it in his pants.
Corrections officers rush in and pat down the inmate, but they are prohibited from doing cavity searches.
Neither the inmate nor the woman was charged.
“She would have been able to come back the next day and visit another inmate and do the exact same thing," Husamudeen said.
The Bronx District Attorney’s Office says if contraband had been recovered, the visitor could have faced serious felony charges. Additionally, a huge change is expected to come in the spring - the addition of body scanners at Rikers Island.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign the legislation. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also supports the legislation which would’ve been a valuable tool in this situation.
Each year, 400 visitors are arrested for smuggling in contraband.
