2nd annual March of Honor approaching fast

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - North Texas Veterans Relief Fund will hold its second annual March of Honor on November 3 to raise money to help house homeless veterans. NTVRF is a non-profit that helps homeless veterans.
Marchers will walk or jog for 10 miles, while wearing a weighted backpack or ruck, and start at Lake Wichita Midwestern Parkway and back. The minimum weight required is 25 pounds. NTVRF members said they suggest participants to use toiletries or canned food so they can donate it to homeless veterans.
Last year, more than 170 people participated but this year members of the non-profit said they expect at least 200.
All the money raised will go to fund the non-profit’s tiny homes project, Base Camp Lindsey. It is a transitional living facility for homeless veterans to help them march to a brighter future.
So far, members said they have $25,000 for its tiny home project but would need at least $2 million.
You can register for the event on the NTVRF Facebook page.
