One more dreary day

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - More rain is on the way. Rain will be scattered across the region tomorrow morning. The kids will need rain gear tomorrow morning, but most of us will just see cloudy skies when they get out of school. For Friday night football the counties with the best rain chances include Young, Jack and Montague. Rain is more likely for the DFW area during Friday night lights. Lows tonight will be around 50 degrees. Highs will be near 60. The counties seeing rain will likely stay in the 50s. We have seen enough rain to completely eliminate dry conditions across texoma. The good news is it looks like we will see more sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Any sporting activities on Saturday should be good to go. Highs on Saturday will near 70 degrees. More rain will come back into the forecast by Tuesday next week.