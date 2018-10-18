Pope indicates willingness to visit North Korea

RECROP - South Korean President Moon Jae-in walks between two Vatican Swiss Guards as he enters the building ahead of his private audience with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. South Korea's president is in Italy for a series of meetings that will culminate with an audience with Pope Francis at which he's expected to extend an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (AP)