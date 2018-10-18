River levels drop despite persistent rain

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - River levels across Texoma have dropped in recent days, despite near constant rains across the region.
In Wichita Falls, the Wichita River has dropped over the last few days. The current level is 10.66 feet, as of 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
The river crested at 15.26 feet early on Sunday morning. Flood stage in Wichita Falls is 18 feet.
The Red River in Burkburnett did reach flood stage late last week. The river crested at 10 feet, or one foot above the flood stage, before it began to fall again.
The Red River is currently at 5.8 feet, as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
