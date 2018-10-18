Talkative Jalen Ramsey goes quiet after back-to-back losses

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) defends against Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. The NFL's loudest trash talker is at a loss for words. Ramsey had little to say during his weekly media session. It was a repeat performance from his post-game news conference that followed a 40-7 loss to Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File) (Ron Jenkins)