16th annual First Step Candlelight Vigil is taking place tonight

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - First Step, Inc. is hosting its 16th annual Candlelight Vigil on Thursday night. The event takes place during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The purpose of the vigil is to remember those who have passed away as a result of domestic violence and to honor the survivors who still struggle as a daily result.
The event is taking place at the Wellington Banquet and Conference Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego and Teresa Pontius Caves, a survivor, will be speaking at the event.
