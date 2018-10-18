WF Mayoral candidate’s campaign signs vandalized

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A couple of campaign signs in Wichita Falls have been vandalized and now the two opponents in that race are speaking out.
Some Lowry Crane supporters, the man going up against Mayor Stephen Santellana, said his signs were the ones torn up.
One of those signs was Cindy Goodman.
Her first thought, maybe it was kids, but since her other sign supporting a Wichita Falls ISD School Board candidate was not destroyed, she feels it was targeted.
She adds the fact that someone was in her yard is what upset her the most, and this is not the first time something has happened to one of her Crane signs.
She said about a month ago one was stolen right here from her yard.
A volunteer with the Crane campaign said it also happened off Kemp as well.
Crane posted this statement on Facebook.
Mayor Stephen Santellana said he feels for Crane, adding it costs a lot of money for these signs and damaging them is unforgivable.
It also happened to him this campaign as well.
He said they have been stolen, defaced, torn up and even run over.
According to Texas law it is illegal to steal, deface or destroy any campaign yard sign on private property.
The crime is punishable by a fine up to $2,500 dollars up to a year in jail or both.
