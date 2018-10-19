APNewsBreak: Kickoff fair catches not catching on

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Northwestern State's Ryan Reed (8) waves for a fair catch on the opening kickoff against Texas A&M during an NCAA college football game, in College Station, Texas. About 1 of every 10 kickoffs in the Football Bowl Subdivision have resulted in a fair catch giving the return team possession at its 25-yard line under a rule that went into effect this year. The purpose of the rule was to minimize kick returns, which have a higher injury rate compared with other types of plays. If a fair catch is made anywhere between the goal line and 25, it's a touchback and it's marked at the 25. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File) (Sam Craft)